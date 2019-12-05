Attack on Pearl Harbour: IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria present at adjacent base during shooting, escapes unhurt

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and his team were in the vicinity of the historic military base at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii, United States (US) on Wednesday when a gunman was reported to have opened fire at the US Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The attack left two civilians dead and another in a critical condition undergoing urgent medical care. Reports later pointed to the fact that the gunman was likely a US Navy sailor, and authorities said that the victims, both dead and the injured, were civilian employees of the US Department of Defense.

Fortunately, however, all the IAF personnel, including Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria are safe and not in the vicinity of any immediate harm. According to sources, the IAF chief was attending the Pacific Chiefs' Symposium at the adjoining military station, the Hickam Base, when the shooting occurred. Following the incident, security was increased and the situation was eventually controlled. The gunman was also "secured", a local news channel reported, later quoting a source saying that the gunman shot himself.

"All Indian Air Force delegation members including the chief are safe and unaffected by the incident. The Pacific Air Chief Symposium (PACS-2019) also continued as the incident took place on the other side of the Pearl Harbor base," IAF officials told news agency ANI.

The military base also posted on social media, "JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard," adding, "The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 PM. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to JBPHH are closed."

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a joint installation by the US Air Force and the Navy, located 13 km off Honolulu. Wednesday's attack happened, notably enough, three days before the 78th anniversary of the surprise pre-emptive military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, that had led to the United States' formal entry into the World War II.