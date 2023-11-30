Exit Polls 2023 start memefest on social media, check user's reaction

Exit poll predicts which party will remain ahead in five states' assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Social media users react to exit polls 2023.

Assembly elections of 2023 come to an end, and the exit polls result for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram have been declared. While Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan are expected to be led by the Congress, BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh and Zoramthanga's MNF is expected to be the single biggest party. As soon as the exit poll results were announced, people took to Facebook and Twitter and flooded social media with funny memes and reactions to express their opinions.

Here are funny social media reactions to exit polls:

Hotels and resort owners after watching the Exit polls pic.twitter.com/NDKixJkBaL — वेल्ला इंसान (@vella_insan1) November 30, 2023