Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor to score career-best opening, film may earn Rs 100 crore on day 1

IND vs AUS 4th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Raipur

Exit Polls 2023 start memefest on social media, check user's reaction

India

Exit Polls 2023 start memefest on social media, check user's reaction

Exit poll predicts which party will remain ahead in five states' assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Social media users react to exit polls 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Assembly elections of 2023 come to an end, and the exit polls result for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram have been declared. While Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan are expected to be led by the Congress, BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh and Zoramthanga's MNF is expected to be the single biggest party. As soon as the exit poll results were announced, people took to Facebook and Twitter and flooded social media with funny memes and reactions to express their opinions. 

Here are funny social media reactions to exit polls:

 

 

 

 

