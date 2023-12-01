Headlines

Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP has edge over Congress in Rajasthan, MP; KCR may lose Telangana

BREAKING: 15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP has edge over Congress in Rajasthan, MP; KCR may lose Telangana

Exit poll results for the Assembly Elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram were declared on November 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Exit poll results for the Assembly Elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram were declared on November 30. As the anticipation for the final results on December 3 grows, let's examine the predictions from different exit polls.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls:

Exit polls in Madhya Pradesh present a competitive landscape, indicating a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Matrize suggests a potential victory for the BJP with 118-130 seats. However, Axis My India and Pollstrat lean towards the Congress, forecasting 127-135 and 111-121 seats, respectively.

Rajasthan Exit Polls:

Rajasthan experiences a tightly contested battle with divergent predictions. While Polstrat and Axis My India anticipate the BJP securing 100-110 and 80-100 seats, respectively, CVoter and CNX favor the Congress, estimating seats ranging from 94-114 to 94-104.

Chhattisgarh's Exit Polls:

Exit polls for Chhattisgarh suggest a potential advantage for the Congress. CNX and Polstrat foresee the Congress leading with 46-56 and 40-50 seats, respectively, while the BJP closely trails in these predictions.

Mizoram Exit Polls:

Mizoram's political landscape showcases varying predictions. Exit polls suggest an edge for the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). C Voter, India TV-CNX, and Jan Ki Baat offer diverse estimations for the seats these parties might secure.

Telangana's Exit Polls:

In Telangana, a captivating mix of forecasts unfolds. Different exit polls foresee a notable performance by the Congress, with predictions ranging from 48-79 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) is forecasted to secure 31-58 seats. BJP and AIMIM are expected to secure varying numbers of seats across these exit polls.

