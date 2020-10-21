Assam: Iconic Kaziranga National Park reopens today amid COVID-19

National parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Assam have remained shut since the Covid-19 outbreak in March. But finally, there is some good news. The iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) is all set to reopen from Wednesday after almost seven months.

The shutdown of the Kaziranga National Park has been the longest in the 112 years of its history.

Famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses and tigers, the national park will formally be opened by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Kaziranga park will be opened to the public under strict COVID-19 precautionary measures.

According to the park authorities, wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing will be a must for all visitors.

Only a limited number of jeep safaris will be allowed at a time. While the tyres of the vehicles will be sanitised after each trip.

During the initial days of the reopening, there won't be any Elephant safaris for visitors. However, the government has said that there are chances of the safari resuming from November.

Ther are five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam which have remained shut since the Corona outbreak in March.

In July this year, heavy floods had submerged almost the entire Kaziranga Park in which over 100 wildlife animals were killed including rhinos.

Kaziranga, home to at least 2,400 one-horned rhinos - world's largest population - and 121 tigers is also a Unesco World Heritage site

Last year also floods - a regular phenomenon in the state - had claimed nearly 200 animals in the park, including 18 rhinos.