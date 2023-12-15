Headlines

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures bill to ban polygamy to be introduced by February, 'Love Jihad' clause likely

Officials said that the state government had received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback on the proposed law to ban the practice of marrying multiple times.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

A bill to ban polygamy will be introduced in the next session of the Assam assembly to be held in February, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday. The bill has been formulated after months of consultations with various individuals and organisations.

Talking to reporters, Sarma said, ''The bill to ban polygamy will be placed on the floor of the Assam assembly which will commence from February 4.'' The chief minister had earlier said that some points would be incorporated in the bill with the objective to stop ''Love Jihad'' in the state.

Officials said that the state government had received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback on the proposed law to ban the practice of marrying multiple times.

Out of these, 146 suggestions were in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support, they said. Three organisations have expressed their opposition to the bill.

The state government issued a notice on August 21 inviting public opinion on banning polygamy.

The notice requested people to submit their views by August 30 through email or by post. Besides, an expert committee was also formed by the state government to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact such a law in Assam.

The committee submitted its report to Sarma after consultations with several people and organisations, affirming that the state legislature is competent to enact such a law.

