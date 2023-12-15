Parliament attack accused Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police remand by Delhi court

Headlines

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Health benefits of carrot juice

New year resolutions for self-improvement 

8 homemade drinks that boost iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

Naga Chaitanya could experiment with grey character in Dhootha since it's OTT: 'Audience is more accepting' | Exclusive

This superstar wanted to be hero but became villain, took 'sanyaas' after flop films, made big sacrifice for Dilip Kumar

HomeIndia

India

Parliament attack accused Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police remand by Delhi court

The Delhi Police while seeking 15-day custody of Jha told the court, "He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need custody to recover the mobile devices also."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Patiala House Court here on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the Police. Lalit Jha was brought to the concerned judge of Patiala House Court. He was also provided legal aide counsel, Advocate Umakant Kataria.

The Delhi Police while seeking 15-day custody of Jha told the court, "He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need custody to recover the mobile devices also." However, the court sent him to a seven-day police remand.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

READ | SC adjourns plea of Mahua Moitra against expulsion from LS, next hearing on January 3

 Last night, senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police, interrogated Lalit Jha, during which he narrated the whole incident to officials.

According to sources, during interrogation, it came to light that preparations for the attack were being made months ago. An entry pass was necessary for entry into Parliament; hence, it was not available. Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament. From a hotel in Rajasthan Lalit was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movements through news channels, they said.

READ | BJP hits back after JD(U) cancels Nitish Kumar's rally in Uttar Pradesh, says 'it is because...'

According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana. The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell will recreate the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Who is Pratap Simha, BJP MP whose pass used by men who breached security in Parliament?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE