India

As Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant set to become part of Modi cabinet 2.0, party lawmakers say rural Maharashtra neglected

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Modi will be held today at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant, will take oath as minister in Narendra Modi's Cabinet, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Modi will be held today at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. It has been decided that one Lok Sabha MP from each NDA ally will become a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," he told ANI.

However, according to reports, some Shiv Sena MPs are not happy over the decision to give Swant a ministerial berth. They are unhappy because the party has neglected MPs from rural Maharashtra and chosen a MP from Mumbai.

When asked to comment on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to not attend the ceremony, Raut said, "No matter if Mamata Banerjee has differences but she as Chief Minister should join the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister helps the state in difficult times, she should not forget it. You (WB) are not a country but a state. Prime Minister holds more power as stipulated in the Constitution."

Sawant retained his parliamentary seat by defeating Congress' Milind Deora by over one lakh votes. Shiv Sena has 18 Lok Sabha MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha.

