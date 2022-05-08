Arvind Kejriwal wanted Tajinder Bagga to join AAP, claims BJP leader's father  

We're happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder, he said.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to persuade Tajinder Bagga to join his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but he refused, said his father Preetpal Singh Bagga, hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab police not to take any coercive action against the BJP leader till the next hearing on May 10.

Preetpal Singh said Kejriwal is scared of his son because he exposed his wrongdoings.

"We're happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police from his house in Delhi on Friday, for threatening Arvind Kejriwal. He was enroute Mohali when the convoy was intercepted by the police in BJP-ruled Haryana. He was later let go by the Punjab police. The Delhi police escorted him to the national capital.

Preetpal Singh Bagga had claimed that the police punched him in the face.

The Delhi police on Friday lodged two cases against the Punjab police -- one for "kidnapping", the other for assaulting Preetpal Singh Bagga.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Mohali court ordered the Punjab police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him to the court. Bagga moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the warrant. In a midnight hearing, the court directed the Punjab police not to take any coercive action until the next hearing on May 10.