Arvind Kejriwal’s all-India poll promise: AAP will make temporary employees permanent wherever it comes to power

The big all-India election promise comes days after the AAP government in Punjab regularised jobs of 8,376 teachers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal | File Photo

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the party will prioritise regularisation of temporary employees and secure their rights wherever it comes to power. The big all-India election promise comes days after the AAP government in Punjab regularised jobs of 8,376 teachers.

Kejriwal also praised the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab and said that other states should follow suit. He added that a bill was also brought in by his government to regularise guest teachers in Delhi but Centre did not allow it.

"I appeal to other states and the Central government to regularise all their contractual employees. The AAP staunchly favours that contractual employees should be regularised in all parts of the country. We will ensure that wherever we come to power, we will give them permanent jobs. It is their right," Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

The Delhi CM claimed that the regularisation exercise in Punjab which involved 8,736 contractual teachers was the first of its kind in India. Several thousand contract workers who are still in line will also be regularised, he added.

He also said that there was a false narrative that permanent government employees are incompetent. He also claimed that people were being hired on a temporary basis while many permanent government jobs were kept vacant.

"Several states and the Central government are systematically destroying government jobs one after the other. With the economy of the country expanding and states also witnessing economic growth, it should have led to an increase in government jobs. How can they get reduced?" he was quoted as saying.

"It is being said that permanent employees are slackers. This is a dangerous misconception. We have busted this myth in Delhi. The education revolution in Delhi is a result of succinct efforts of permanent as well as guest teachers," he said.

"We tried to do the same in Delhi. We introduced a bill in the Assembly to regularise the guest teachers. However, the Central government did not give the assent to the bill," Kejriwal claimed.

On the regularisation drive in Punjab, Kejriwal said that contractual workers had long demanded regularisation. He also said that the process was taking some time as the government wants to make it legally “airtight”.

"They have been protesting for the past 10-15 years. They were extremely stressed and fed up with constant protesting. In this entire mess, a lot of them got overaged. The AAP government in Punjab is giving age relaxation to them as well," he said.

"The regularisation process is taking some time because we are taking a proper legal recourse so that the move is airtight if someone challenges it in a court of law," Kejriwal added.

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP, says India needs 'Khichdi' government with weak PM

(With inputs from PTI)

