Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP, says India needs 'Khichdi' government with weak PM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said a weak PM will benefit the weaker sections while a powerful PM only helps powerful people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi | File Photo

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the country needs a “Khichdi” or coalition government after the next General Elections with a weak prime minister for the benefit of the weaker sections of society.

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said a powerful PM only helps powerful people. Attacking PM Modi, the AIMIM chief said "the most powerful prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru" blamed the "system" when he was questioned about issues like inflation, unemployment, Chinese intrusion and waiver of corporate tax and bank loans of industrialists.

Owaisi said he believes the “country now needs a weak prime minister” so that “could help the weak”. 

Saying that India needs a “Khichdi” government, Owaisi stated that this should be “the effort for 2024 (elections)”.  “Let's see what happens," he added.

Talking on the Bilkis Bano case, Owaisi also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming it was no different from the ruling BJP. and “does not say a word on Bilkis Bano."
 
Owaisi also opened up on the buzz around Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emerging as the possible PM face for the Opposition in 2024. He said that projecting a face will benefit the BJP if the Opposition tries to compete with PM Modi.

"Instead, all of us need to compete with the BJP on all the Lok Sabha seats together," he said.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be held in December. Owaisi’s AIMIM will be fielding elections in the upcoming polls in the BJP-ruled state. 

READ | 'Uproot Gehlot government': HM Amit Shah takes on Rajasthan CM in his home turf Jodhpur

(With inputs from PTI)

