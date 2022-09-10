'Uproot Gehlot government': HM Amit Shah takes on Rajasthan CM in his home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah, Ashok Gehlot | File Photo

Addressing the audience in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home turf of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the senior Congress leader, slamming his government on a number of issues.

HM Shah hit out at CM Gehlot over Rajasthan having the “highest prices” of fuel. He said that the Congress government led by Gehlot did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel despite the rates being slashed by the Centre

“The prime Minister reduced the tax on petrol recently, all the BJP-ruled states reduced it too, but Ashok Gehlot did not do it. The most expensive petrol and diesel in the country is sold in Rajasthan today. The most expensive electricity is available in Rajasthan. Who is responsible?" Shah was quoted as saying.

Saying that a BJP government in Rajasthan will reduce taxes and power prices, HM Shah urged the people to “uproot the Gehlot government”.

The Congress government “cannot do development work, cannot build roads, cannot provide electricity, cannot provide employment. The Gehlot government can only do vote-bank and appeasement politics," Shah said.

Shah also slammed the Gehlot government for the state’s law and order situation, referring to the recent brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

“Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed, would you bear it? Would you tolerate the Karauli violence? Would you tolerate the demolishing of the 300-year-old temple in Alwar?" he was quoted. He accused the Congress of pre-planned riots in Rajasthan cities.

"The Congress had done the pre-planned riots of Jodhpur, Chittoor, Nohar, Malpura and Jaipur. I want to tell Ashok Gehlot that if you can`t handle, then step down, people of Rajasthan are ready to bring the BJP. The cases against women have increased by 56 per cent. A woman teacher was set ablaze alive in Jaipur. Gau Mata is also not safe here. PM Modi approved 23 medical colleges in Rajasthan," the HM said in a scathing attack on Gehlot.

During his speech at the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan in Jodhpur, Shah also hit out at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in “a foreign t-shirt". This comes after the BJP launched an attack on Gandhi over his t-shirt in apic, claiming it was worth Rs 41,257 and was of a foreign make, at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is championing the “Make in India” campaign.

Rajasthan is up for Assembly elections in 2023. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.

READ | 'Jesus Christ is the real God, not like Shakti': Controversial Tamil pastor George Ponniah tells Rahul Gandhi

(With inputs from PTI)