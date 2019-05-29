Arun Jaitley bows out, Amit Shah likely to replace him as Finance Minister in Modi 2.0 cabinet

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to be the next Finance Minister in Modi Sarkar 2.0, according to reports. Amit Shah contested Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, previously represented by party veteran Lal Krishna Advani and won by a heavy margin.

After being elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, Amit Shah today resigned as Rajya Sabha member. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also resigned as Rajya Sabha member along with Amit Shah as he fought election from Patna Sahib constituency and defeated Shatrughan Sinha.

Incumbent Finance Minister in the Modi government, Arun Jaitley today wrote to Prime Minister Modi informing him about his health issues and requesting not give him any responsibilities at present citing health issues.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Arun Jaitley said, "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government."

With Arun Jaitley opting out of playing any role at present as the new government formation is about to take place, Amit Shah is likely to take finance ministry's responsibility.