Army Chief Bipin Rawat warns strict action in cases against corrupt

Headlines

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

HomeIndia

India

Army Chief Bipin Rawat warns strict action in cases against corrupt

Army Chief Bipin Rawat says financial corruption in the force won’t be tolerated

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday cautioned officers and jawans to exercise most stringent security protocols to avoid breaches in cyber and information security.

He also warned of strict action against the erring officials involved in corruption in military housing projects.

Speaking at a retiring officers' meeting, General Rawat said several cases of corruption have come out in military housing projects. Strict action is being taken against erring officials, news agency ANI reported.

GENERAL SPEAK
  • Army Chief Bipin Rawat says financial corruption in the force won’t be tolerated
     
  • He has asked officers and jawans to be vigilant against such practices

On the matter of cyber and information security, General Rawat said that some cases of serious breaches of operational information have come across recently.

In June, the Indian Army had punished a Lieutenant General after allegations of corruption were levelled against him for misusing the government funds. Ever since General Rawat has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that moral turpitude and financial corruption in the force won't be tolerated.

Several officers have also been dismissed from service and retired without a pension after they were indicted in cases of corruption and moral turpitude.

WAS PREPARED FOR GROUND ESCALATION

General Rawat also said the Army was ready for "any eventuality" in the aftermath of Balakot operations and the same was conveyed to the government during discussions. "Army was ready for any ground escalation by Pakistan after the Balakot operations," he said.

The Indian Air Force had prepared itself for both offensive and air defence operations in the region and had positioned its frontline aircraft in forward locations.

The Army had also deployed a significant element of its Strike Corps' including the T-90 tank regiments close to the borders with Pakistan for any eventuality as the tensions between two neighbours escalated in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes and subsequent dogfight between the IAF and PAF on February 27.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar hug and congratulate each other for Gadar 2, OMG 2 success? Here's the truth behind viral photo

BJP warns Priyanka Gandhi of legal action over social media post alleging corruption in Madhya Pradesh

Will Rs 147000 crore Tata Steel continue India expansion? CEO T V Narendran says this

Buy Youtube Views: Navigating the Best Sites for Youtube Views

Viral video: Indian woman Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with husband Nasrullah, cuts cake, watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE