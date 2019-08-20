Army Chief Bipin Rawat warns strict action in cases against corrupt

Army Chief Bipin Rawat says financial corruption in the force won’t be tolerated

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday cautioned officers and jawans to exercise most stringent security protocols to avoid breaches in cyber and information security.

He also warned of strict action against the erring officials involved in corruption in military housing projects.

Speaking at a retiring officers' meeting, General Rawat said several cases of corruption have come out in military housing projects. Strict action is being taken against erring officials, news agency ANI reported.

He has asked officers and jawans to be vigilant against such practices

On the matter of cyber and information security, General Rawat said that some cases of serious breaches of operational information have come across recently.

In June, the Indian Army had punished a Lieutenant General after allegations of corruption were levelled against him for misusing the government funds. Ever since General Rawat has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that moral turpitude and financial corruption in the force won't be tolerated.

Several officers have also been dismissed from service and retired without a pension after they were indicted in cases of corruption and moral turpitude.

WAS PREPARED FOR GROUND ESCALATION

General Rawat also said the Army was ready for "any eventuality" in the aftermath of Balakot operations and the same was conveyed to the government during discussions. "Army was ready for any ground escalation by Pakistan after the Balakot operations," he said.

The Indian Air Force had prepared itself for both offensive and air defence operations in the region and had positioned its frontline aircraft in forward locations.

The Army had also deployed a significant element of its Strike Corps' including the T-90 tank regiments close to the borders with Pakistan for any eventuality as the tensions between two neighbours escalated in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes and subsequent dogfight between the IAF and PAF on February 27.