Another Seema Haider case? Bangladesh’s Julie marries Moradabad’s Ajay, cross border love story takes mysterious turn

After the bizarre Seema Haider-Sachin love story sparking controversy in India, another such case of Bangladesh’s Julie marrying a man from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

The love story of a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider with a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida named Sachin made headlines across the country, and now a similar case has come forward involving a man from Moradabad and a woman from Bangladesh.

A woman named Julie from Bangladesh travelled to India to meet a man named Ajay from UP’s Moradabad, a man that she had fallen in love with over the internet. However, their cross-border love story has not taken a darker turn.

Ajay is a taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh who started talking to Julie, a woman from Bangladesh, on Facebook. Soon, Julie decided to travel to India with her 11-year-old daughter Halima to meet Ajay in Moradabad, and the two eventually got married.

After marrying Ajay, Julie decided to leave behind Islam and convert to Hinduism, adopting the culture and religious practices of her new husband. After spending one year of marital bliss in India, Julie decided to take Ajay to Bangladesh to meet her parents.

According to news reports, Julie’s first husband was also a local of Bangladesh and had passed away years ago. Ajay’s mother Sunita has now alleged that marrying her son was a conspiracy and she illegally took Ajay across the border to her home country.

Things soon took a dark turn when Sunita lost contact with her son four days ago, and then she received a photo of him soaked in blood. This photo caused a panic, and soon after Ajay called up his sister saying that he was in trouble, asking her for money.

Ajay’s mother has also alleged that Julie wanted to use the family money and that she had taken all the jewelry given to her on her wedding to Bangladesh, showing no intent to come back to India with her son.

READ | PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

