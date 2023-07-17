PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

While Pakistani terrorists are demanding that Seema Haider be sent back to their country, her own family has urged the Indian government not to send her home.

The curious case of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and her PUBG live story with an Indian man named Sachin from Uttar Pradesh has sparked a major debate across India, with authorities debating whether Haider should be deported back to her home country or not.

The Seema Haider case opened the eyes of the authorities to how people have been illegally entering India through the Nepal border. The PUBG love story has prompted authorities to bust the crime syndicate which transports illegal immigrants to India, among other crimes.

Further, Seema Haider’s family, still living in Pakistan, has also issued their reaction to the entire situation and their daughter marrying an Indian Hindu man. The family has further urged the Indian authorities not to send Haider back to their country.

Seema Haider, who travelled to India with her four children, has been asked to come back to Pakistan by her family and relatives, who have ostracized her for being in a relationship with an Indian man belonging to the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, the authorities have made it clear that Seema Haider will not be deported by the police for now, and the investigation into her case is still ongoing. This means that Seema will continue to live with her husband Sachin in Greater Noida for now.

The Uttar Pradesh police have also expressed concern over the safety of the Pakistani woman, who continues to live with her partner Sachin in a two-bedroom flat with her four children in Greater Noida.

The UP police believe that in the midst of the recent terror threats received by India after Haider traveled to the country, her life may be in danger and someone may carry a fatal attack against her, especially since she has converted from Islam to Hinduism for her partner.

Haider was arrested by the police weeks after she had illegally entered India through Nepal to be with Sachin after the two had fallen in love through their interactions on the online gaming application PUBG.

