Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur breaks silence, opens up about love story with Khalistani leader

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

In the midst of the manhunt launched to nab Amritpal Singh, the Khalistani leader’s wife Kirandeep Kaur finally broke her silence on the issue. Kaur defended her husband and his activities, saying that he is doing nothing illegal, and that the police are being unfair.

Saying that Amritpal is innocent, Kirandeep Kaur gave an interview with the news outlet The Week, saying that the manhunt to nab her husband is being carried out in an illegal manner. Kaur further said that she was aware of the risks involved with his activities.

Opening up on how the two started talking, Kirandeep Kaur said that she saw one of Amritpal’s posts on social media and messaged him. In the Instagram post, Amritpal was talking about saving Sikhism and propagating their language. Kaur said that at the time, she never knew that they would get married.

Amritpal Singh-Kirandeep Kaur love story

Kirandeep Kaur said that she used to send Amritpal appreciation messages on social media, and the two started interacting. She said that Amritpal was drawn to her because, despite her upbringing in the UK, she doesn’t eat nonvegetarian food, doesn’t drink, and prays five times a day.

As quoted by The Week, Amritpal Singh’s wife said, “But I don’t think he married me because he wanted me to be a part of some jatthebandi (Sikh group). In fact, I asked him whether he was sure about marrying me as I was not as religious as him.”

She described Amritpal Singh as “caring and gentle”, saying that he was clear that if he had to choose between her and his movement, he would choose the panth. Describing Amritpal as a model husband, she said that she was not aware of his whereabouts since the crackdown against Waris Punjab De began.

Amritpal Singh has been absconding for 10 days now, with the Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief evading arrest after the Punjab Police interrupted his convoy in Jalandhar on March 18. Amritpal has most likely fled the country, and is trying to enter Nepal.

