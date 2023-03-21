Search icon
DNA Explainer: How Amritpal Singh slipped away amid Punjab Police crackdown? Details of his escape revealed

Amritpal Pal went to Nangal Ambian gurdwara and changed into a trouser and a shirt there.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

DNA Explainer: How Amritpal Singh slipped away amid Punjab Police crackdown? Details of his escape revealed
DNA Explainer: How Amritpal Singh escaped amid Punjab Police crackdown (Photos: ANI)

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since March 18, has fled Punjab, police said on Tuesday. This comes after a police crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief. Last month, Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Police have recovered the Brezza car in which Amritpal fled from the naka point. Four people helped him to flee. Arms Act has been invoked against these four people, police said. According to preliminary investigation, it was found that they went to Gurudwara Sahib in Nangal Ambian (Jalandhar district) where Amritpal changed his clothes and they escaped on two motorcycles. 

"Amritpal Singh after fleeing visited the Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village (in Jalandhar district) and changed his clothes before fleeing again. This came to be known in the questioning of the 4 people who have been nabbed," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said in a press conference on Tuesday.

On a question, if Amritpal Singh fled to any other state, Punjab IGP said, "Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet. We are making all efforts to arrest him. We're hopeful that we'll arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies."

The Punjab government has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on March 18, IGP Gill added. He also added that Amritpal Singh has not been arrested yet.

So far, a total of 154 people have been arrested and taken into custody so far. Around 12 weapons, including rifles and revolvers, were recovered. Several members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' have also been arrested under the NSA.

