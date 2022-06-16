Amid Rahul Gandhi's questioning, know who is ED Chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra

(Image Source: ANI)

Central Investigation Agency, the Directorate of Enforcement has hit headlines ever since they called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for interrogation in the National Herald case. Besides ED and Rahul Gandhi, one person who has been in the news in relation to this case is the Enforcement Directorate Chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Rahul Gandhi has been interrogated by the ED for three consecutive days and will be called for the fourth time on Friday. The investigation into the National Herald case is happening under the leadership of Director of Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Kumar Mishra. Let us look at who Sanjay Kumar Mishra is, the 1984 batch cadre officer of the Income Tax department.

Who is Sanjay Kumar Mishra?

Director of Enforcement Sanjay Kumar Mishra got an extension of service for his good work in 2019. He was due to retire from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 16, 2021. This is the first time in the history of ED that a director has got an additional extension after his tenure of service (two years) and now he is about to complete the tenure of five years.

The tenure of ED Director and CBI Director had been fixed for two years. But now it has been increased to five years. Sanjay Kumar Mishra became the first beneficiary of a controversial ordinance promulgated by the Narendra Modi government that provided for extension of the tenure of the agency's Director.

Mishra was initially appointed for a two year tenure on November 19, 2018 but days before the end of his term in 2020, the government modified its appointment order from two years to three years. This meant that he would step down in November 2021 but again with a new order, he got one more year extension.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre. Sanjay Kumar Mishra became an IRS officer at a young age. Sanjay Mishra, known as an economic expert, personally supervises many important and big cases, which has brought considerable success to the investigating agency.

Journey from IRS to Secretary Level Officer

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, originally from Uttar Pradesh, investigated many high level cases in Income Tax brilliantly and took them to the final stage. For this reason, on November 19, 2018, his posting was done as the Principal Special Director in the Enforcement Directorate. A few days later, a formal notification was issued appointing him as the ED Director.

Why has the tenure increased?

Being the most important investigating agency of the country, the tenure of ED Director, CBI Director is two years. For years, it was argued that big and important issues of investigation should not be affected by the frequent change of the Chiefs.

It was also discussed in the court that the tenure of the director of CBI and Enforcement Directorate should be at least five years, so in view of the seriousness of the issue, this law was made and it was sent to the President for final approval in 2021.