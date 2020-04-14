Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 things you need to know about 'Father of Indian Constitution'

April 14 is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, best known for being the architect of the Indian constitution and for his struggle against untouchability in Indian society.

Popularly known as Babasaheb, the Indian jurist, politician, economist and social reformer, who was born in 1841 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh was known for his campaigns against social discrimination against Dalits, women and labour.

It is Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary this year.

He was a social reformer and a Dalit icon who spoke out against the inequality, discrimination faced by the members of his community.

He also became the first law and justice minister of independent India, and the key architect of the constitution of India.

From this year the Centre announced that April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, will be a national holiday.

On the day, all central government offices including industrial establishment throughout India will remain closed, a statement released by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed.

Dr. Ambedkar, who had inspired the Modern Buddhist Movement, had died in his sleep on 6 December 1956 at his home in Delhi.

Here are 10 facts you need to know about this great man, who made the Indian constitution possible.

1. Ambedkar's father served in the Indian army and his ancestors had worked with the East India Company.

2. He was the first Union Minister of Law and Justice in the Nehru government.

3. Ambedkar wrote a short autobiography called Waiting For a Visa in 1935-36. It chronicled his experience with untouchability, including his struggles after he returned to India and started working in Baroda.

4. While working in Bombay at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, he faced hostility from colleagues for being from a lower caste.

5. Ambedkar strongly spoke out against Manusmriti for justifying caste discrimination and untouchability and even burnt its copies.

6. Ambedkar was the Chairman of the constitution drafting committee.

7. He resigned as the Union Law Minister when his Hindu Code Bill failed to pass in the Parliament.

8. Ambedkar was the man behind the setting up of the Finance Commission of India. His ideas were also used when the Reserve Bank of India was founded.

9. He was fervently against Article 370, which grants special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

10. He converted to Buddhism in 1956 along with his wife.