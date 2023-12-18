Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

The Shahi Idgah mosque is present adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The Allahabad High Court (HC) has reserved its order on holding a survey at the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Earlier on December 15, the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court’s December 14 order which allowed the primary survey of mosque by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

Meanwhile, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the district court which scheduled the next hearing on December 21.