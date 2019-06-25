Aligarh: Tax authorities take note of kachori seller earning over Rs 60 lakh annually

A Kachori and Samosa outlet in Aligarh district has come under the radar of Commercial Tax department for not paying tax and not getting registered under the GST (Goods and Service Tax) Act.

The shop named 'Mukesh Kachori Bhandar', which is located near Seema cinema hall, has come under the scanner of the commercial tax department.

'Mukesh Kachori', who is owned by Mukesh, came under tax sleuths after a complaint was lodged with the commercial tax department.

Following a complaint with the commercial tax department, tax sleuths started observing and taking note of Mukesh's Kachori Bhandar and kept tracking sales by sitting at another shop which was close to his shop.

The tax officials found that the shop owner was earning anywhere between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore annually.

After the complaint, the tax department has issued a notice to Mukesh since he had not registered his business under the GST and was also not paying taxes.

Speaking on the matter, Mukesh said that he was not aware of these formalities. Mukesh said he has been running his Kachori shop for over 12 years now and no one ever told him that he needs to get it registered.

The shop owner Mukesh admitted to his income and gave all the details including expendirure and raw material required to run his shop.

A State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) official said that Mukesh needs to get his GST registration done and will also have to pay tax for one year.