Headlines

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Unbelievable twist: Bear joins skipping session with girl, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Unbelievable twist: Bear joins skipping session with girl, video is viral

IND vs AUS: What is the lowest total defended in ODI World Cup final?

Indian cricketers with Engineering degree 

Indian cricketers with foreigner wives

Highest-paid Indian startup founders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

HomeIndia

India

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a gathering at a rally here organised by Balraj Kundu, an Independent legislator, who represents Meham in the Haryana assembly.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said there are many people from backward communities and classes who are yet to be brought into the mainstream, as he pitched for a caste census in the country. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a gathering at a rally here organised by Balraj Kundu, an Independent legislator, who represents Meham in the Haryana assembly.

Kundu a few months back floated his own outfit Haryana Jansewak Party. The development comes ahead of the next year assembly polls in Haryana, where the BJP-JJP coalition is in power. Yadav said his party will continue to work towards ensuring that people from backward communities and classes get their rights and respect.

"We assure you that the way the whole country today wants a caste census because after so many years of independence there are many backward people whose counting could not be done and we could not bring them into the mainstream," the Samajwadi Party (SP) president said.

"There are many castes in the country which do not have any identification. Therefore, a voice which once raised from Uttar Pradesh (for a caste census), is now also being raised in Bihar. We know that people of Haryana also want this (census)," he said. He said after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, his party will ensure a caste census in the country so that the people get their rights and due respect.

The Congress has also been demanding a caste census and has promised to get the survey done if voted to power at the Centre. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar has already released findings of its caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Yadav also spoke against the Centre's Agniveer scheme for recruiting soldiers. In the SP's Lok Sabha polls' manifesto, the party will promise to end the scheme, he said. "I want to say this to you as the youth of Haryana are joining as Agniveers. I want to tell them that whenever Samajwadi Party gets a chance to come to power, we assure you that during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the first promise in the poll manifesto of the Samajwadi Party will be to end the Agniveer system and restore the earlier system of recruitment," Yadav said. On the occasion, former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, among other leaders were also present.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks this record in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Get fit and track your progress with these amazing weight machine on Amazon, get up to 70% off

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins consider this player as biggest threat, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, Gill

Virat Kohli gave his most valuable possession to Sachin Tendulkar, India legend returned it because…

Huge setback for India as star player set to miss white-ball series against Australia, South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE