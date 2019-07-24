Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav lose security cover

Following a review of security arrangements for several prominent leaders and personalities, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification to withdraw their security.

While the Centre has withdrawn the Z+ security cover earlier granted to Akhilesh, Yadav, Rudy and UP minister Suresh Rana have been removed from the list of CRPF protectees. Additionally, Uday Singh, Former MP from Bihar, and Veena Devi, a parliamentarian from Bihar, have also been withdrawn from the central list of leaders.

Now, Akhilesh will be provided security by the state police instead of the previous team of about 22 NSG commandos, armed with sophisticated weapons.

The CRPF security cover of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan and former MP Pappu Yadav has also been withdrawn and security has been downgraded to Y category.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh leader Sangeet Singh Som's security has also been reviewed wherein he will have security cover only in Uttar Pradesh and not in any other state.

The Centre has also removed security cover of Punjab leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and he will no longer have the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover. Incidentally, BJP National General Secretary Om Prakash Mathur and RSS leader Indresh Kumar's security covers have also been withdrawn. The Ministry even withdrew the security for former BJP leader Udit Raj, who after not getting a ticket from the BJP this election, joined the Congress.

The decision on security review of the leaders was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

TWO DOZEN VIPS CHUCKED OUT

WHILE SOME LEADERS WERE DOWNGRADED, OTHERS WERE REMOVED FROM LIST