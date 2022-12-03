Air Pollution: Thick smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, here are do’s and don'ts to stay safe

Air pollution (File photo)

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a warning that everyone in the nation's capital and its surrounding areas—including Noida and Ghaziabad—should take extra care to protect their health due to the "severe" pollution levels.

Since Diwali, Delhi has been shrouded in a blanket of haze; recent days saw some relief, but the city is once again experiencing dangerously high levels of air pollution.

According to the most current information from Mirror Now, the air quality in the nation's capital has remained quite low. Friday morning's air quality index of 342 also placed it in the "extremely bad" category. Saturday morning brought light mist and fog to the nation's capital. On December 4, lows in the northern plains are forecast to fall even more due to a western disturbance. By December 5th, the temperature was forecast to drop to a chilly 6.

The following are some do’s and don'ts to stay safe during this smoggy weather.

Do's

To flush toxins from your body, drink more water.

It is important to consume fruits rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega fatty acids regularly in order to maintain good health.

In your home or office, keep air-purifying plants such as Tulsi and money plants.

Air purifiers or nasal filters can be used.

Don’ts