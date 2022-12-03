Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Air Pollution: Thick smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, here are do’s and don'ts to stay safe

Delhi-NCR's air quality remained "extremely bad" on Saturday morning. There was an AQI reading of 341 for the whole area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Air Pollution: Thick smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, here are do’s and don'ts to stay safe
Air pollution (File photo)

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a warning that everyone in the nation's capital and its surrounding areas—including Noida and Ghaziabad—should take extra care to protect their health due to the "severe" pollution levels.

Since Diwali, Delhi has been shrouded in a blanket of haze; recent days saw some relief, but the city is once again experiencing dangerously high levels of air pollution.
According to the most current information from Mirror Now, the air quality in the nation's capital has remained quite low. Friday morning's air quality index of 342 also placed it in the "extremely bad" category. Saturday morning brought light mist and fog to the nation's capital. On December 4, lows in the northern plains are forecast to fall even more due to a western disturbance. By December 5th, the temperature was forecast to drop to a chilly 6.

The following are some do’s and don'ts to stay safe during this smoggy weather.

Do's

  • To flush toxins from your body, drink more water.
  • It is important to consume fruits rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega fatty acids regularly in order to maintain good health.
  • In your home or office, keep air-purifying plants such as Tulsi and money plants.
  • Air purifiers or nasal filters can be used.

Also, READ: MCD polls 2022: Dos and don’ts for all voters in Delhi ahead of election day

Don’ts

  • You should not burn garbage, and you should not allow anyone else in your neighbourhood to do the same.
  • When pollution or smog levels are high, avoid outdoor activities.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.