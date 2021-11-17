Air pollution: UPPCB withdraws order to close schools, colleges in Noida

Hours after the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration announced that all educational institutions we remain shut due to rising pollution, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has withdrawn the order.

After the latest development, education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr will not be closed in view of air pollution.

Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY told ANI that all schools and colleges will remain closed till further orders.

"Due to increasing air pollution, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed till further notice," the official said. He said that online classes will continue in all the institutions and the officials will monitor the air quality on regular basis.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 'very poor' category to 'severe' category in the city on Wednesday.

As per the SAFAR bulletin, Noida's AQI stood at 479 on Wednesday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With ANI inputs)