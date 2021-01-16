AIIMS Director reassures people COVAXIN vaccine is safe

Urging the people to have faith in India`s researchers, scientists, regulatory authorities, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria on Saturday reassured the nation that Bharat Biotech`s COVAXIN vaccine is safe.

"I want to reassure everyone that the vaccine (COVAXIN) is safe. It is efficacious. We have to vaccinate a huge number of people prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and therefore we can`t start being very choosy. We must have confidence in our researchers, scientists, and regulatory authorities," he said while answering a question regarding the efficiency of Bharat Biotech`s vaccine.

Dr Guleria along with NITI Aayog member VK Paul were administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi on the inaugural day of the nationwide roll-out of vaccination on Saturday.

Talking about the experience, he said, "I am humbled to get vaccinated in the first slot and feel so proud. I hope more and more people come forward when it comes to getting vaccinated so that we can reduce mortality and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection."

Termed as the world`s largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.