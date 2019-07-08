Agra: At least 29 dead after UP Roadways bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway

At least 29 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a UP Roadways bus heading towards New Delhi from Lucknow fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway in Agra on Monday morning.

The double-decker bus, that belonged to Awadh Depot, was carrying as many as 50 passengers on board, according to initial reports. Overcrowding is primarily being presumed to be the cause of the accident.

The police reached the spot and commenced the rescue process for the remaining passengers who lay trapped at the accident site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and condolences on the death of passengers and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

He has also requested Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Minister of State for Transport Swatantra Dev Singh to immediately visit the site of the bus accident in Agra and the injured in the hospital to oversee their medical care.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also spoken to the District Magistrate and the Chief Minister regarding steps to be taken for the immediate medical treatment of the injured.

The UP Roadways has announced that it will pay an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.