After exposing Pakistan's false claim of making statement at UNSC, India puts on record with UN

Pakistan saying it made a statement at the United Nations Security Council, which turned out to be a fake claim, is now a UN record. This comes after India brought to light how Pakistan had claimed that it delivered a statement to the top UN body but the meet was closed for non-members.

A note was sent by the Indian mission to the UN headquarters over the development and Pakistani action.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has made a fake claim at the UN. In 2017, Pakistan's then envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi made a fake claim at UN General Assembly by displaying a picture from Gaza claiming to be from India's Kashmir.

On Monday, Pakistan mission to UN tweeted a statement of Pakistan envoy Munir Akram, which claimed that it was presented at UNSC. The claim was fake, given the Security council's session was not open to non-members of the body and Pakistan is not a member of the UNSC.

The Pakistan Mission to United Nations in a tweet said Pakistani envoy to UN Munir Akram made the statement at the open debate of the security council on the report of the secretary-general on the "threats to international peace and security posed by terrorism actions." The statement was largely focused on raking up Kashmir and blaming India for "terror" incidents in the country.

Indian mission in the UN was quick to point out that no such statement has been made. In a tweet it said, "We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UNSC"

The mission asked, "We failed to comprehend where exactly did the permanent representative of Pakistan makes his statement since the security council session today was not open to non-members of the security council."

In fact, the German mission to the UN put out a picture of the meet which did not figure Pakistani envoy. German is a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

The Indian mission gave point by point reply to Pakistan mission statement and highlighted how Pakistan is the "biggest sponsor of cross border terrorism against India" and now "masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"