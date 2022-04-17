After Delhi, stone-pelting reported in Karnataka’s Hubli, Section 144 imposed

Photo - ANI

Violence has been erupting in parts of the country for several days now, commencing from Rajasthan’s Karauli and spreading in many states on the occasion of Ram Navami. After clashes were reported in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, reports of stone-pelting have also emerged from Karnataka.

Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka’s Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night.

The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles. In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

The reports of stone-pelting in Karnataka emerged just hours after reports of communal violence came from the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, where two groups clashed after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was interrupted due to stone-pelting.

As many as seven people were left injured in Delhi, including six police personnel and one civilian. One sub-inspector also had a bullet injury in one hand and had to be rushed to the hospital. A high-level probe has been ordered in the Delhi communal violence case.

Reports of communal violence have been erupting across the country since the beginning of April, with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)

