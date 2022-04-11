Curfew at 3 places in Madhya Pradesh after Ram Navami procession clashes, 10 points

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Even as the country celebrated Ram Navami on Sunday, news of violence from various parts of the country was reported as processions were taken out everywhere. In a latest, parts of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone have been placed under curfew after clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

Ram Navami festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Hindu God, Lord Ram.

"When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area, stones were allegedly pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence," Additional Collector SS Mujalde said.

Visuals show vehicles set on fire, young people pelting stones, and the police firing tear gas shells. Many policemen, including Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured. SP Chaudhary was hit on the legs with a stone and was taken to a hospital in a stretcher with a bleeding leg.

10 points on clashes and curfew

Authorities clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city of Khargone.

Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the Khargone city.

Large gatherings have been banned in Khargone and there is heavy police deployment amid reports of violence.

The clashes broke out during a procession to mark Ram Navami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram.

The first incident was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured.

A similar incident occurred in Sendhwa town of Barwani district. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

The Madhya Pradesh police have been making announcements appealing for people of the city to stay indoors.

Four houses were reportedly set on fire and a temple vandalised during the Ram Navami clashes on Sunday.

Reports of stone pelting from several places in the city and extra police personnel called in from neighbouring districts.

Around 5-7 people, including two cops, among them the inspector of the local police station, were hurt.