‘Ram Bhakts not safe in West Bengal’: Suvendu Adhikari after Ram Navami procession gets ‘attacked’

Alleging communal disturbance in the state, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal was disturbed by the police when the participants of the gathering were thrashed and attacked.

Adhikari further said that many participants of the procession were left injured after the actions of the West Bengal police. The incident reportedly took place in Howrah. He further said that devotees are not allowed to practice their religion in the state.

While tweeting a video of the incident, the BJP leader wrote, “Ram Bhakts aren't safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured. Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?”

He further shared a string of tweets with videos and images of the incident, where people could be seen getting thrashed in the procession. The BJP leader further tagged Home Ministry, West Bengal Home Department, West Bengal Police, and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Ram Bhakts aren't safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured.

Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?@HMOIndia@jdhankhar1@HomeBengal

DGP @WBPolice@chief_west pic.twitter.com/X6KVq1hKBP — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 10, 2022

Not only Adhikari, but West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also tweeted about the incident, saying that the attack on the procession was carried out by TMC goons. The political leader also said that Hindus “aren’t safe” in West Bengal.

Majumdar tweeted, “From Howrah to Bankura, processions of Prabhu Shri Ram on #RamNavami attacked by TMC goons. The life of Hindus isn't safe in West Bengal.”

Reports from Hindu processions being attacked have emerged from several parts of the country this year, the most notable of which is the stone-pelting incident that took place in Karauli, Rajasthan, because of which Section 144 was imposed in parts of the state.

READ | Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone after stone pelting at Ram Navami procession

The attack on the procession in Rajasthan led to increased reports of communal violence, leaving over 20 people injured in the state. The incident erupted when a bike procession was celebrating the Hindu New Year in the city of Karauli.