Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: 10 arrested, key updates

Delhi Police has arrested as many as 10 people in connection with the communal violence that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The spread of communal violence and clashes between groups made its way to the national capital yesterday, with violence being reported from a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jagangirpuri on April 15, according to the police.

Now, sources have said that the Delhi Police has sprung into action and has already arrested 10 people in connection with the communal clashes in the national capital yesterday. Suspects are also being identified by the authorities using CCTV footage and clips on social media.

After the clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police registered a case against the perpetrators under sections relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have also been called upon to investigate the incident.

Media reports have said that as many as seven people were left injured due to the communal clashes that erupted in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Delhi, out of which six were police personnel and was a civilian. The clashes broke out after stone-pelting was witnessed in the procession.

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena is among those who were injured in the violence. The SI was rushed to the hospital after getting a bullet injury in his hand. It is not yet known who shot the police personnel.

The police are further exploring a conspiracy angle to the clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The authorities are further maintaining a strict eye on all parts of Delhi in view of the clashes, and have reported that no other disturbances have been detected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to speak with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana regarding the incident, urging the authorities to monitor the matter carefully. A report of the investigation will also be sent to the Home Ministry office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also came forward to condemn the incident that took place on Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital. The AAP leader urged everyone to “hold each others' hands and maintain peace.”

Reports of communal violence have been erupting across the country since the beginning of April, with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.