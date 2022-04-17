Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: 10 arrested, key updates

Headlines

Watch: Pakistani Seema Haider wears ‘Jai Mata Di’ headband, chants ‘Pakistan murdabad’ in new viral video

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll crosses 50 after cloudburst, flash floods; 15 killed in Shimla landslides

Meet IAS officer Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD course, cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR...

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi Police issues Independence Day traffic advisory; check list of routes to avoid on August 15

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Meet IAS officer Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD course, cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR...

Independence Day 2023: 30 wishes, quotes, patriotic messages, status and captions

Independence Day 2023: 7 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

9 motivational quotes by late Sidharth Shukla

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: 10 arrested, key updates

Delhi Police has arrested as many as 10 people in connection with the communal violence that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The spread of communal violence and clashes between groups made its way to the national capital yesterday, with violence being reported from a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jagangirpuri on April 15, according to the police.

Now, sources have said that the Delhi Police has sprung into action and has already arrested 10 people in connection with the communal clashes in the national capital yesterday. Suspects are also being identified by the authorities using CCTV footage and clips on social media.

After the clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police registered a case against the perpetrators under sections relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have also been called upon to investigate the incident.

Media reports have said that as many as seven people were left injured due to the communal clashes that erupted in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Delhi, out of which six were police personnel and was a civilian. The clashes broke out after stone-pelting was witnessed in the procession.

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena is among those who were injured in the violence. The SI was rushed to the hospital after getting a bullet injury in his hand. It is not yet known who shot the police personnel.

The police are further exploring a conspiracy angle to the clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The authorities are further maintaining a strict eye on all parts of Delhi in view of the clashes, and have reported that no other disturbances have been detected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to speak with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana regarding the incident, urging the authorities to monitor the matter carefully. A report of the investigation will also be sent to the Home Ministry office.

READ | Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Procession: Amit Shah asks police to take strict action against miscreants

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also came forward to condemn the incident that took place on Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital. The AAP leader urged everyone to “hold each others' hands and maintain peace.”

Reports of communal violence have been erupting across the country since the beginning of April, with clashes being recorded in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehli adult movie hai jo...'

Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up at Red Fort with anti-drone systems, facial recognition cameras

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE