Adesh Kumar Gupta named new Delhi BJP chief, replaces Manoj Tiwari

Actor-singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari is no longer the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit, news agencies reported on Tuesday. Adesh Kumar Gupta will take over as the new Delhi BJP chief, replacing Tiwari, the BJP informed on this day.

Adesh Kumar Gupta is a former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Political commentators have noted that this change was more or less expected since Manoj Tiwari was said to have been on borrowed time ever since the saffron camp's terrible results in this year's Delhi assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, had won 62 of the 70 seats in the national capital to claim an absolute majority in the elections. The BJP, under state chief, only managed to get seven seats. Even as early trends showed AAP in the lead, Tiwari had taken responsibility for BJP's disastrous outcome in the polls.

Later, the national capital was in the news once again for brutal violence erupting into communal riots in the north-east areas of the city. Clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops were set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson were witnessed.

Reacting to the riots, the then BJP chief Tiwari had placed a modicum of the blame for the exacerbating situation on the Delhi Police. "It appears that the police also failed to assess the ground situation in time. It could have prevented the loss of so many lives," the Lok Sabha MP had told reporters.

Although he acknowledged that the cops brought the situation under control, he said, "Still, it's a failure. Nobody had any idea of the scale of the violence. Police too had no idea of it," Tiwari told reporters.

Recently, he was also under controversy for violating lockdown guidelines by choosing not to wear a mask at a cricket academy in Sonipat

Tiwari was appointed as the president of the Delhi's BJP unit in 2016. Reports indicated that he had offered to resign immediately after the Delhi polls defeat, but was asked by the party to remain until a suitable alternative was found.