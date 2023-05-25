Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

AAP's Satyendar Jain on oxygen support in LNJP Hospital after collapsing in Tihar Jail's bathroom

The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

AAP's Satyendar Jain on oxygen support in LNJP Hospital after collapsing in Tihar Jail's bathroom
AAP's Satyendar Jain on oxygen support in LNJP Hospital after collapsing in Tihar Jail's bathroom | Photo: ANI

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was hospitalised and put on oxygen support on Thursday after he collapsed at the prison due to dizziness, the party said. The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. "Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Wishing speedy recovery to Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances." "A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

A senior jail official said that around 6 am on Thursday, undertrial prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped in the bathroom of MI room of the hospital of central jail number-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. He was examined by doctors and his vitals were found normal. Jain was referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained of pain in his back, left leg and shoulder, the official said. On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

READ | 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching case: Rajasthan court holds 4 guilty

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.