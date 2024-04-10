Twitter
Tripura West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

AAP's Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quits party

Meet first Indian actor to build six-pack abs, National Awardee; not Hrithik, Salman, John, SRK, Dharmendra, Dara Singh

Watch: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricket legends during MI's net session

Not DDLJ, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sholay; first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at box office is...

AAP's Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quits party

Raaj Kumar Anand was social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 04:53 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from his post and quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Raaj Kumar Anand was social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. He is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency. ED searched his home in November 2023 as part of a money laundering probe. 

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Anand alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of AAP. He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, ministers or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

 

"I became a politician because of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar; any party that holds back from representation of Dalits, I don't want to stay in that party,' he said, IANS reported. Anand became a Delhi Cabinet minister in November 2022. He also had additional charge of Labour and Employment, SC and ST, Land and Building, Cooperative and Gurudwara Elections departments.

READ | Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
