AAP's Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns and quits party

Raaj Kumar Anand was social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from his post and quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Raaj Kumar Anand was social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. He is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency. ED searched his home in November 2023 as part of a money laundering probe.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Anand alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of AAP. He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, ministers or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

"I became a politician because of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar; any party that holds back from representation of Dalits, I don't want to stay in that party,' he said, IANS reported. Anand became a Delhi Cabinet minister in November 2022. He also had additional charge of Labour and Employment, SC and ST, Land and Building, Cooperative and Gurudwara Elections departments.

READ | Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing