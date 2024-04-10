Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing

The court also directed CBI to submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of the hearing.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

Stating that the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report. ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

