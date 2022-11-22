AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav 'beaten up' by party workers over MCD polls; here's what happened

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M Harsha Vardhan, said he was roughed up after a fight over ticket distribution.

New Delhi: Gulab Singh Yadav, an AAP MLA, was roughed up by some members of his party on Monday after an altercation broke out over ticket distribution for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The party has not reacted to the controversy yet.

The MLA hasn't sustained any external injuries in the melee, the Delhi police said. They are taking legal action.

A video shared by Youth Congress president Srinivas BV shows a mob comprising AAP workers first using expletives for the MLA then slapping him. He then ran outside the building to save himself from the angry workers.

"AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers," he alleged.

BJP also demanded a response from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Yadav, however, told PTI that the allegations that he had been selling MCD tickets were baseless.

The controversy comes days after AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was accused of accepting money to give MCD poll ticket to a person in Delhi's Kamala Nagar.

Om Singh, the MLA's brother-in-law, Shiv Shankar Pandey, and Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested by the anti-corruption bureau.

Polling for the MDC elections will take place on December 4. Counting will take place on December 7.