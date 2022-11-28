AAP claims people can save up to Rs 30,000 monthly through 'bachat calculator' if party wins MCD polls 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is attempting its luck in the state assembly elections this time, and the Gujarat elections of 2022 are quickly approaching. Gujarat has historically witnessed a two-way conflict between the BJP and Congress. This time, AAP is doing all in its power to reduce the vote shares of both the BJP and Congress. According to AAP, if the party is elected to power, Gujaratis might save up to Rs 30,000 per month or Rs 3,60,000 annually.

"Gujarat's #BachatCalculator. Voting for AAP will save Rs 30,000 a month! How many lakhs will you save every year by free education treatment and electricity?" AAP said on Twitter.

"Gujarat's #BachatCalculator. Voting for AAP will save Rs 30,000 a month! How many lakhs will you save every year by free education treatment and electricity?" AAP said on Twitter.

The breakdown of the per-expense savings was shared by the group. The party claimed that Kejriwal's ten promises will result in significant cost savings for the public.

To entice voters, the AAP has made a number of freebie promises. People would receive 300 free electricity units, Rs. 1000 per month for each woman, Rs. 3000 per month for the unemployed, Rs. 1200 per month for cowherds, a loan waiver of up to Rs. 2 lakh for farmers, a free pilgrimage for seniors, the restoration of the old pension system for government employees, free top-notch education, free medicine and treatment, and a corruption-free government, according to the statement.

The direct monthly benefit transfer that the AAP pledged amounts to Rs 5,200 per month, whereas the typical price of 300 electrical units is about Rs 1500. This totals Rs 6,700 a month. It's important to note that in government schools and hospitals across India, people currently receive free education and medical care.

According to an AAP leader, his family will save up to Rs 2,000,000 each month, which will cover healthcare costs of Rs 36,000 and school fees of Rs 72,000, as well as Rs 10,000 for a system free of corruption and Rs 8500 for a free pilgrimage.