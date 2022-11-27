Haryana Panchayat election results: BJP wins 22 zila parishad seats, AAP bags 15

File Photo

The BJP, AAP and INLD were successful on several seats as the results for the Haryana Panchayat elections were announced on Sunday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious on 22 out of 102 zila parishad seats on which it contested. The Aam Aadmi Party had contested 100 seats and won 15. Indian National Lok Dal won 14 of the 72 seats it contested.

The major victories for the BJP were in Gurugram, Ambala and Yamunanagar. However, it suffered a setback in Panchkula where it lost 10 seats. The AAP’s presence was felt in Sirsa, Ambala, Jind and Yamunanagar districts. The Congress party had not contested the Haryana Panchayat elections under its party symbol. Several independent candidates also emerged victorious, inflicting blows to the major political parties.

Haryana Panchayat polls to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were conducted in three phases. The zila parishads have a combined 411 members and 3,072 candidates contested for the posts. The winners will in turn elect chiefs for the 22 zila parishads.

The 143 panchayat samitis comprise 3,081 members. They will in turn elect their respective presidents. 117 of the 3081 members were elected unanimously. 11,888 candidates contested for the remaining 2964 member seats.

(With inputs from PTI)