Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Haryana Panchayat election results: BJP wins 22 zila parishad seats, AAP bags 15

Haryana Panchayat zila parishads have a combined 411 members and 3,072 candidates contested for the posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Haryana Panchayat election results: BJP wins 22 zila parishad seats, AAP bags 15
File Photo

The BJP, AAP and INLD were successful on several seats as the results for the Haryana Panchayat elections were announced on Sunday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious on 22 out of 102 zila parishad seats on which it contested. The Aam Aadmi Party had contested 100 seats and won 15. Indian National Lok Dal won 14 of the 72 seats it contested. 

The major victories for the BJP were in Gurugram, Ambala and Yamunanagar. However, it suffered a setback in Panchkula where it lost 10 seats. The AAP’s presence was felt in Sirsa, Ambala, Jind and Yamunanagar districts. The Congress party had not contested the Haryana Panchayat elections under its party symbol. Several independent candidates also emerged victorious, inflicting blows to the major political parties.

Haryana Panchayat polls to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were conducted in three phases. The zila parishads have a combined 411 members and 3,072 candidates contested for the posts. The winners will in turn elect chiefs for the 22 zila parishads. 

The 143 panchayat samitis comprise 3,081 members. They will in turn elect their respective presidents. 117 of the 3081 members were elected unanimously. 11,888 candidates contested for the remaining 2964 member seats. 

READ | Punjab: Three children crushed to death by train near Kiratpur Sahib, 1 injured

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.