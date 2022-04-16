600-year-old Hindu deities’ statues worth Rs 12 crores seized in Puducherry

The idols of deities hold great significance in the Hindu culture. Recently, the CID police has seized some valuable idols belonging to the Tamil Nadu idols branch Huh. As per the police, the idols of ancient Hindu gods and goddesses were kept at a place in Puducherry without any legal documents.

Soon after being informed about the illegally kept Hindu idols, a police team from Chennai searched the premises on Safran Road in Puducherry. Investigations led them to seize three ancient metal idols of Hindu deities.

Based on expert analysis, these sculptures are over 600 years old and might belong to the transition period of the Chola and Vijayanagara dynasty.

Idols were stolen from various Hindu temples before 1980. According to common belief, the sculptures showing 'Nataraja', 'Vindhara Shiva' and 'Vishnu' were earlier in the possession of late Joseph Colombani of Puducherry. Notably, there are no legal documents to prove their possession in the premises.

These scriptures weigh 23 kg and are about two and a half feet tall. The statue of Natraja alone is worth Rs 6 crores. The other two idols are worth Rs 3 crores each, taking the total cost to Rs 12 crores.

The police is still investigating about the origin of these idols and the temples associated with them. Detailed investigations into the case have unveiled that the accused had also tried to take the idols to France.

In conversation with a multinational English channel ‘WION’, co-founder of the NGO India Pride Project – Vijay said, “The recent seizures once again focus attention on the need for collectors to register antiques in their area. The Antiquities and Art Treasures Act (AAT 1972) has clearly defined any artefact that is more than 100 years old.”

As shared by Vijay, it is not allowed to export such scriptures as India has imposed a strict ban on exporting any artwork that is over 100 years old.