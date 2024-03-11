5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey stated.

At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire here on Monday, police said.

The bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire, Pandey said, adding relief and rescue operations are going on.

( with PTI inputs)