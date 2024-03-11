Twitter
India

5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey stated.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey stated.

The bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire, Pandey said, adding relief and rescue operations are going on.

( with PTI inputs)

 
