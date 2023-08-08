3 robberies in 10 minutes, 1 killed: How Delhi crime gang targeted senior citizens, police tracks scary trend

A crime gang in Delhi was targeting senior citizens, with one 74-year-old man killed during a string of robberies, eventually busted by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police was able to track a scary and highly organized Delhi crime gang which had been targeting senior citizens. The crime gang ended up carrying out three robberies in 10 minutes, and one elderly man was killed by criminals in the ordeal.

A 74-year-old man was killed, while two others sustained injuries after three people attacked them in separate robbery bids in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Monday, police said. The three accused have been arrested, police said, as per PTI reports.

A string of robberies-cum-stabbings were carried out in the national capital by a specialized crime ring, where bike-borne miscreants targeting senior citizens in the Sagarpur area. It was reported that the crime gang had carried out three robberies in the span of 10 minutes.

At 5.17 am, a PCR call was received regarding a stabbing incident. Police rushed to the spot and found that injured Ashok (54), a resident of Jagdamba Vihar in West Sagarpur, was taken to the DDU hospital by PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The robbers on the bike had targeted the victim and robbed a watch and a purse from the injured. In another incident which took place mere minutes after the first robbery, the gang ended up targeting another elderly man in the Sagarpur area.

The second incident took place near Mohan block, the injured - identified as Mohan Lal Chhabra, a resident of Durga Park, Sagarpur - was declared brought dead at the hospital. He was robbed of gold ornament and cash, as reveled by the Delhi Police DCP.

Another robbery was committed at near Durgapark, wherein the injured was - Om Dutt Singh, a resident of Sagarpur - was admitted with stab injuries. His condition was stable and later discharged from the hospital. He was robbed of Rs 500 cash and some documents.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence