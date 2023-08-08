3 robberies in 10 minutes, 1 killed: How Delhi crime gang targeted senior citizens, police tracks scary trend

Headlines

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India’s defence system?

Facebook Messenger to drop SMS support next month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Facebook Messenger to drop SMS support next month

5 exercises to relieve joint pain

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

16 mobile phones reportedly stolen at Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

3 robberies in 10 minutes, 1 killed: How Delhi crime gang targeted senior citizens, police tracks scary trend

A crime gang in Delhi was targeting senior citizens, with one 74-year-old man killed during a string of robberies, eventually busted by the Delhi Police.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police was able to track a scary and highly organized Delhi crime gang which had been targeting senior citizens. The crime gang ended up carrying out three robberies in 10 minutes, and one elderly man was killed by criminals in the ordeal.

A 74-year-old man was killed, while two others sustained injuries after three people attacked them in separate robbery bids in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Monday, police said. The three accused have been arrested, police said, as per PTI reports.

A string of robberies-cum-stabbings were carried out in the national capital by a specialized crime ring, where bike-borne miscreants targeting senior citizens in the Sagarpur area. It was reported that the crime gang had carried out three robberies in the span of 10 minutes.

At 5.17 am, a PCR call was received regarding a stabbing incident. Police rushed to the spot and found that injured Ashok (54), a resident of Jagdamba Vihar in West Sagarpur, was taken to the DDU hospital by PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The robbers on the bike had targeted the victim and robbed a watch and a purse from the injured. In another incident which took place mere minutes after the first robbery, the gang ended up targeting another elderly man in the Sagarpur area.

The second incident took place near Mohan block, the injured - identified as Mohan Lal Chhabra, a resident of Durga Park, Sagarpur - was declared brought dead at the hospital. He was robbed of gold ornament and cash, as reveled by the Delhi Police DCP.

Another robbery was committed at near Durgapark, wherein the injured was - Om Dutt Singh, a resident of Sagarpur - was admitted with stab injuries. His condition was stable and later discharged from the hospital. He was robbed of Rs 500 cash and some documents.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Exercise of ethnic cleansing’?: HC questions as it halts Haryana bulldozer action

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

Who was Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry founder who passed away in Leh?

Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE