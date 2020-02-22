130 crore Indians accepted critical judicial verdicts despite apprehensions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 130 crore Indians have accepted recent critical judicial judgments of the judiciary in a calm and peaceful manner.

Addressing the International Judicial Conference 2020 - "Judiciary and the Changing World" at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Judicial Conference is taking place at the beginning of the 3rd decade of the 21st Century.

Modi stressed that this is the decade of rapid changes not only in India but also the World. He said the changes are taking place in Social, Economic and Technological fields and that they should be based on logic, equitable justice.

“Hence the topic of this conference is apt and significant," he said.

“The Conference is also happening at the same time when the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Recalling how the Mahatma, refused his case a lawyer when had to pay commission to get it, the Prime Minister said that the Mahatma’s belief in honesty and service were owing to his upbringing and his study of the Indian traditions and culture.

Modi said that India’s philosophy is based on the paradigm that “Law is King of Kings, Law is Supreme”.

He said it is the belief in this philosophy made all the 130 crore Indians accept in a calm and peaceful manner, the recent judgments of the judiciary, in an apparent reference to historic verdicts including in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya case.

"In recent times, there have been some critical judicial judgments and decisions which have been the subject of global discussion. Before these judgemnts were delivered, several apprehensions were being expressed about the consequences. But look what happened! 1.3 billion Indians wholeheartedly accepted the judicial verdicts," Modi said.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar that 'Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always a spirit of age’, the Prime Minister said that this sentiment has been carried forward by the courts of our country and kept alive by our Legislature and Executive.

“Understanding each other's limitations, in the midst of all the challenges, many times the three Pillars of the Constitution have found the right path for the country. In the last five years, different institutions of India have strengthened this tradition”, he added.

He also pointed out that about 1500 obsolete laws have been abolished in the country at a rapid pace and many new laws strengthening society have been enacted at the same pace.

"Speed has been demonstrated not only in doing away with irrelevant laws but also in enacting new legislations aimed at strengthening the social fabric," he said.

He also expressed his happiness that the theme of 'Gender Just World' has been introduced in this conference.

“No country in the world, no society can make full development without Gender Justice, nor can it claim justice,” he said.

Modi listed the changes made by the government for bringing about gender balance like the recruitment of daughters in military service, changes in the selection process of fighter pilots, and the freedom to work at night in the mines. He also highlighted that today, India is one of the few countries in the world that gives 26 weeks of Paid Leave to the country's working women.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister thanked the judiciary for its balance between development and environment, and continued guidance in it.

India has shown that along with the creation of infrastructure, the environment can also be protected, he added.

Emphasizing the need for technology to deliver speedy justice, the Prime Minister said the government has made an effort to connect every court of the country to the e-court Integrated Mission Mode Project.

“The establishment of National Judicial Data Grid will also make court procedures easier,” he said.

The synergy of artificial intelligence and human conscience will also give further impetus to judicial processes in India, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said India is a "melting pot of cultures" and has assimilated the cultures of Mughals, Dutch, Portuguese and English.

"Constitution has created a strong and independent judiciary and we have strived to keep this basic feature intact," the CJI said.

Referring to advancement of technology, the CJI said "the world has become smaller" and the "decisions no longer affect only those who live in our jurisdiction but also those who live far outside".

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to apex court's judgments and said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

Prasad said governance must be left to elected representatives and delivering judgments should be left to judges.

He said populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.

Earlier, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra heaped praises on Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally".

"India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said as he delivered the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference.

Expressing gratitude to Modi for inaugurating the conference, Justice Mishra said, "Dignified human existence is our prime concern. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference."