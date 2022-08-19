Search icon
Amid CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's residence, Delhi LG orders transfer of 12 IAS officers

The transfer orders were issued by the Services Department, which comes under the LG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

File Photo

After the CBI probe into Delhi's Excise Policy, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the transfer of 12 IAS officers, with immediate effect. 

According to news agency IANS, the Lieutenant Governor has issued the transfer order of 12 IAS officers on Friday evening. This order has come when the CBI has raided the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house and other places regarding the new excise policy of the Delhi government.

Names of transferred officers-

 

  • Jitendra Narayan
  • Anil Kumar Singh
  • Vivek Pandey
  • Shoorbir Singh
  • Garima Gupta
  • Ashish Madhrao
  • Udit Prakash Rai
  • Vijender Singh
  • Krishna Kumar
  • Kalyan Sahay
  • Sonal Swaroop
  • Hemant Kumar

The Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on 6 August, had approved the suspension of 11 officials over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government. The suspended officials include AGUMUT-cadre IAS office Arava Gopi Krishna, who was transferred from the post of Delhi Excise Commissioner on 12 July.

On July 15, the governor approved a massive bureaucratic overhaul, transferring roughly 200 officials, including a few Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) and IAS cadre officials who had been serving in the same department for more than five years.

Earlier, CBI officials searched Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house on Friday morning as part of their investigation into the excise policy matter. As the AAP said, the raids became a significant flashpoint because the agency was acting on directives "from above."

Meanwhile, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has come out in support of Manish Sisodia in the wake of the CBI raids at his residence.

