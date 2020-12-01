Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'expresses concern' over farmers' agitation, India calls it internal matter

"Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," says MEA.

Expressing concern over the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said that Canada “will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest”. He added that Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same.

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said, "I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends."

“I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," he added.

In response to a media query on comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a tweet, told the Canadian PM that it was India’s internal matter. “Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," she tweeted.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

While some MPs from the UK have also spoken about it, Trudeau is the first world leader to make such public remarks about the ongoing protests by farmers, drawing criticism. Canada has a huge Indian diaspora, substantially from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead talks with the protesting farmers. Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP chief JP Nadda earlier in the morning. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.