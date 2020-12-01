No talks with govt till all groups are called: Protesting farmers

The protesting farmers will not talk with the government till all 500 plus organisations, that are demonstrating against the three central farm laws, are called for talks, said Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee (PKSC) at the Singhu Border on Tuesday.

"There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks today. The rest have not been called by the government. We will not be going for talks till all groups are called," said Sabhran.

The response comes a day after the union government proposed December 1 as the new date of talks with the leaders of protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws with the decision taken after high-level deliberations.

Sabhran alleged that the government is "trying to divide the farmers among themselves, but talks will only be initiated after every farmers' organisation, from across the country, participating the demonstration is given a representation during the meeting".

"They have removed the condition of moving to Burari and vacating the borders, but still the conscience of government does not seem clear. They are trying to divide us, by calling just 32 organisations for talks. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a meeting with all the farmers' organisations to hear our grievances," he stated.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at 3 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, the minister said.

On November 29, farmers protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks saying that imposing conditions, including moving their protest to the government-designated protest site, for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Tomar said that farmers were under some misunderstanding regarding the newly enacted farm laws and the government is committed to hold talks with the Kisan Unions who were present in the first round of meeting with the government.

(With ANI inputs)