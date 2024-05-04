Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kanpur, address rally in Palamu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to tour Jharkhand. In Medininagar, Palamu, PM Modi will speak during an electoral rally.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has ended the speculation that he would challenge BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi by filing his nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Friday. 191 seats have finished their polling for the seven stages of the Lok Sabha elections. On April 26, 89 seats were added to the 102 constituencies that were covered in the first phase.  Voting in 191 constituencies has concluded ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The first phase covered 102 constituencies, followed by 89 seats on April 26. The next phase is scheduled for May 7.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would scrap the 50 percent limit on reservations in the country, and asserted his party's Nyay guarantees will revolutionise the future course of politics.

Addressing a rally for Congress' Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, he said Maharashtra is a "Congress state" in terms of ideology and he loves to visit it.

If the Constitution is changed, India will be unrecognisable, the former Congress president said. (PTI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 May 2024, 08:21 AM

    PM Modi to tour Jharkhand. In Medininagar, Palamu, PM Modi will speak during an electoral rally. The PM will make an appeal to vote and campaign for Palamu-based BJP candidate Vishnu Dayal Ram.

  • 04 May 2024, 06:51 AM

    Case Against Amit Shah In Hyderabad Over Poll Code Violation

    The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign here recently.

    In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Amit Shah. 

    Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy. (PTI)

  • 04 May 2024, 06:46 AM

    Will PM scrap 50 pc limit on reservations, asks Rahul Gandhi; reiterates caste census promise

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would scrap the 50 percent limit on reservations in the country, and asserted his party's Nyay guarantees will revolutionise the future course of politics.

    Addressing a rally for Congress' Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, he said Maharashtra is a "Congress state" in terms of ideology and he loves to visit it. (PTI)

