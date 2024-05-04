Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kanpur, address rally in Palamu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to tour Jharkhand. In Medininagar, Palamu, PM Modi will speak during an electoral rally.

Rahul Gandhi has ended the speculation that he would challenge BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi by filing his nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Friday. 191 seats have finished their polling for the seven stages of the Lok Sabha elections. On April 26, 89 seats were added to the 102 constituencies that were covered in the first phase. Voting in 191 constituencies has concluded ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The first phase covered 102 constituencies, followed by 89 seats on April 26. The next phase is scheduled for May 7.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would scrap the 50 percent limit on reservations in the country, and asserted his party's Nyay guarantees will revolutionise the future course of politics.

Addressing a rally for Congress' Pune Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, he said Maharashtra is a "Congress state" in terms of ideology and he loves to visit it.

If the Constitution is changed, India will be unrecognisable, the former Congress president said. (PTI)