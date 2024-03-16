Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce schedule today at 3 pm

In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls today. In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

  • 16 Mar 2024, 08:51 AM

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will end tomorrow, March 17, after the Election Commission implements the Model Code of Conduct.

  • 16 Mar 2024, 08:24 AM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We (BJP) have a track record of 10 years to go to the people with, as well as the agenda for the next 25 years to build a grand and a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). The people have faith in our deliverance and are invested in our vision of development. It (400-paar) isn't just poll rhetoric. You can for yourself on counting day. We (BJP) will sail past 300 and the NDA will cross 400.”

  • 16 Mar 2024, 07:53 AM

    The voting process is expected to take place in April and will be conducted in seven to eight phases this year.

  • 16 Mar 2024, 07:53 AM

    After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced by the Election Commission from today, March 16.

  • 16 Mar 2024, 07:02 AM

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the BJP-led alliance would win 13 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam in the upcoming parliamentary polls. "We will win 13 seats in Assam this time. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the consecutive third time. This election is the election between Modi and Rahul Gandhi," Sarma said.

    He said that the BJP's election campaign will be an economic, socio-development campaign.

