Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi asks people to choose between 'Vote Jihad and Ram Rajya'

The development comes after Maria Alam, a Samajwadi Party leader and the niece of senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, asked the Muslims to do 'vote jihad' in order to defeat the BJP.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is time for voters to decide if 'vote jihad will work or Ram Rajya'."India is at a turning point in history; you have to decide if vote jihad will work or Ram Rajya," PM Modi said at a public meeting on Tuesday.

"Terrorists in Pakistan are threatening of jihad against India. And here, those in Congress have also announced for vote jihad against Modi, which means people of a particular religion are being asked to vote unitedly against Modi. Imagine what level the Congress has stooped to. Do you agree with Vote Jihad? In a democracy, can it be done? Does our constitution allow this kind of Jihad?" he asserted.

Alam's remark created a huge controversy with BJP leaders accusing the INDIA bloc for the statement by the SP leader.Alam remarked on April 30, while seeking votes for the INDIA bloc's candidate in the Farrukhabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She was later booked for this speech.