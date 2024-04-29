Twitter
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: ‘Congress never wanted Dalit, Tribal, OBC leadership in country’, says PM Modi

‘Congress never wanted Dalit, Tribal, OBC leadership in country’, says PM Modi in Maharashtra.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Image: PTI
The third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on May 7 across 94 constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories. States that are going to polls in this phase are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat). 

Here are the live updates:

 

  • 29 Apr 2024, 08:27 PM

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE:

    Core committee meeting of JD(S) called tomorrow, 30th April after MLAs and leaders of JD(S) demanded suspension of party MP Prajwal Revanna from the party, ANI reports.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 06:44 PM

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Opposition using fake videos to create social discord, says PM Modi

    Opposition using fake videos to create social discord, says PM Modi, warns people against forwarding such videos, according to PTI.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 06:28 PM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reacts to the representation of backward classes in IAS

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a big statement over the representation of backward classes in India's administrative structure, saying that only three out of the 90 IAS officers that run the Indian government are from the backward class, according to ANI.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: JJP releases its second list of candidates 

    Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 04:01 PM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case

    Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on 1st May in Amit Shah fake video case, ANI reports.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM

    Smriti Irani files nomination



    After filing her nomination, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani says, "For the service of Amethi, I have filed my nomination today. In the last 5 years in Amethi, 1,14,000 houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana, 1.5 lakh families received electricity connections and over 4 lakh farmers received PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi...I am hopeful that people will bless PM Modi, BJP..."

     

  • 29 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM

    Aaditya Thackeray holds roadshow in Thane

  • 29 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM

    PM Modi in Karnataka



    "Those who lost elections using technology to create fake videos, AI to spread misinformation," says PM Modi at Karnataka rally. 

    "Inform police, our party people about fake videos, action will be taken against them," adds PM.

  • 29 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM

    WATCH | On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar says, "Such an incident has never taken place in our country and the world. Prajwal Revanna is a JD(S) MP from Hassan. Union HM Amit Shah, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra knew about such CDs and videos as BJP leader Devarajegowda wrote a letter to BY Vijayendra and also spoke with him. When Amit Shah came to Mysuru, BJP leaders Preetham Gowda and AT Ramaswamy insisted not to form an alliance with JD(S). Despite having all this info, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, PM Modi formed an alliance...Our CM has formed an SIT but I just want to know the stand of BJP. Where is NCW chief Rekha Sharma? Where is JP Nadda, why is he not saying anything? I want to know if BJP will remain in alliance with JD(S) or not?..."

  • 29 Apr 2024, 10:05 AM

    West Bengal: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Srerampur Constituency Kabir Shankar Bose, in Hooghly.

    He said, "The enthusiasm among the youths and the people in Bengal, shows that BJP is going to win in the state with a full majority. People are fed up with the appeasement politics of the present government. The public is ready to give an answer to the TMC..."

  • 29 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM

    Nomination process for 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

    The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi, will go to polls commenced on Monday.

    The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

    According to the notification, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.

    -PTI

  • 29 Apr 2024, 09:07 AM

    Repolling underway at one polling booth in Chamarajanagar LS segment in Karnataka

    Repolling is underway at one polling station in Indiganatha village of Hanur, which falls under Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka on Monday, amid elaborate security arrangements.

    Polling began at 7 am and will end by 6 pm.

    -PTI

  • 29 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM

    Delhi Police registers FIR in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

    The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Sources say arrests are likely to follow.

    Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

    The video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added.
    The case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act, the police said on Sunday.

    According to sources, arrests are likely to follow across the country.

    Earlier, Amit Shah at the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' on April 23, 2023, in Telangana had said that "unconstitutional muslim reservation would be abolished" if BJP comes into power in Telangana.

    "I want to say this if the BJP forms a government then this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be abolished. These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing muslim reservation," Amit Shah said.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs also attached a report with the complaint containing details of links and handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared.

    After the registration of the case, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the special cell now started the investigation.

    -ANI

     
  • 29 Apr 2024, 06:12 AM

    Nomination filing in Delhi, Gurugram to start today



    The nomination process for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi and the single Lok Sabha seat in Gurugram will start on Monday. The Election Commission of India will issue a notification for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections that will take place on May 25.

     

  • 29 Apr 2024, 06:10 AM

    Overseas Friends of BJP UK organises 'Run for Modi' event

    Overseas Friends of BJP UK (UP Chapter) orchestrated a magnificent "Run for Modi" event on Sunday, in the vibrant city of London. Despite being tagged as a "Run for Modi," the event took the form of a leisurely walk, symbolising solidarity and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election campaign.

    The Indian Diaspora in the UK showcased unwavering support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, turning the event into a resounding success, according to a release by the organising committee.

    Despite the drizzling weather, the event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with more than 500 enthusiastic participants joining in the walk. The scenic route commenced from Westminster Pier, traversing through the heart of London and culminating at the iconic Tower Bridge. Participants, adorned in vibrant hues, radiated positivity and fervour as they marched in unison, echoing their endorsement for Prime Minister Modi, the release added.

    The highlight of the event was a captivating flash mob that unfolded against the backdrop of the majestic London Bridge, captivating bystanders and participants alike.

    -ANI

